The Weekend Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Carlos Diego Ferreira (+205) over Mairbek Taisumov
Notable New Champions:
- Cage Warriors Bantamweight Champion: Jack Cartwright
- IBF World Minimumweight Champion: Pedro Taduran
- Enfusion 85kg Championship: Khalid El Bakouri
- Fight To Win Black Belt Masters Bantamweight Champion: Brian J. Johnson
- BBBofC English Junior Welterweight Champion: Kay Prospere
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- Fly Little Eagle, Fly: Still undefeated and still the undisputed lightweight champion of the world. Khabib Nurmagomedov was on Dustin Poirier like white on rice Saturday afternoon live from the desert. He swarmed him, never let Poirier get anything going, and finished him via rear-naked in the third round. So, for the 85th time, are we going to try and make Khabib-Tony Ferguson? He’s the only logical contender left for Khabib.
- OR!: Will Dana pull the bitch move, cave to his own wants, and make the shortsighted move and make the Conor McGregor rematch that nobody is asking for??
- Fading Diamond?: Well, shit. After a long, brutal climb in the UFC that started on the first day of 2011, the road to a world championship stops for Dustin Poirier. It’s heartbreaking, but that’s the fight game. It shows no feelings, only results, and it cares not for your sentiments. After looking so lifeless in his striking and so unable to deal with anything Khabib threw at him for the three rounds before he was submitted, what the hell is next for the Diamond? There are plenty of money fights at lightweight if he wants to stay and go on the Cerrone tour. Felder, Barboza, Cerrone, Gaethje, a rematch with McGregor, Ferguson, Holloway if he moves up. The fights are there. Maybe a return to featherweight to rematch Holloway for Max’s title? A move up to welterweight? He has options, but the biggest one, a rematch for the Lightweight title seems mighty far away for now.
