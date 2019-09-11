MLW Announces Two Live Events In Orlando And Chicago

MLW has announced two upcoming live events in the month of November. The first event is a pay-per-view and will take place on November 2 in Chicago, Illinois. Saturday Night Super Fight will emanate live from the Cicero Stadium for the first time ever.

Many of the company’s top stars are currently advertised for the show and it’s a who’s who of MLW’s main event roster. Those names include former MLW World champion Tom Lawlor, CONTRA Unit, Mance Warner, Davey Boy Smith Jr. and MJF, just to name a few.

The world of MLW never stops! We head back to Chicago, Illinois to host our first ever PPV from inside the Cicero Stadium. Don't miss your chance to be a part of this historic event, we've sold out Cicero three times running. Get your tickets now at https://t.co/J186rba6E2 pic.twitter.com/kuUSQsAg0x — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) September 11, 2019

MLW’s return to Orlando will take place at the GILT Nightclub and will feature a Fusion television taping entitled Blood and Thunder. MLW Fusion can currently be seen on beIN Sports, as well as the company’s YouTube channel.

MLW has been gaining ground as a promotion over the past year, as Court Bauer’s company is now operating on a full-time basis. MLW has featured some of the industry’s hottest young stars every week on TV including current World champion Jacob Fatu, who is a member of CONTRA Unit alongside Josef Samael and Simon Gotch.

CONTRA Unit has recently feuded with the trio of Tom Lawlor and The Von Erich brothers. Ross and Marshall are the sons of World Class Championship Wrestling icon Kevin Von Erich and the third generation stars officially joined MLW in May of 2019.

Another wrestling legend, Tony Schiavone, is also in MLW, where he serves on the announce team. Schiavone was recently revealed as the newest member of AEW’s announce team, and is expected to work with the company on a regular basis when their new television program debuts on TNT in October.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is also expected to split his time between MLW and AEW, where he works as a top heel for both promotions.