Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday September 13

7:30am: Kunlun Fight World Championships ($5.99 Fite.tv)

3:00pm: Top Rank on ESPN Quarterly Press Conference (ESPN+)

4:00pm: Munguia vs. Allotey Weigh-Ins (DAZN)

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Devin Haney vs. Zaur Abdullaev/Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy (DAZN)

7:00pm: Cage Wars 43 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Fight To Win 125 (FloGrappling)

8:30pm: Ring of Combat 69 (UFC Fight Pass)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 76 (AXS)

9:00pm: WGP 57 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

11:00pm: XFN 362 (UFC Fight Pass)

Saturday September 14

1:00am: 2019 UWW Senior World Championships (FloWrestling)

5:00am: Kings of Kombat 25 ($19.95 Epicentre.tv)

7:30am: Kunlun Fight World Championships ($5.99 Fite.tv)

8:30am: 2019 Super 32 Early Entry Tournament (FloWrestling)

9:15am: 2019 Super 32 Early Entry Tournament (FloWrestling)

11:00am: 2019 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Los Angeles ($9.99 EliteBoxing.tv)

11:00am: 2019 IBJJF Pan No-Gi Jiu Jitsu Championships (FloGrappling)

1:00pm: KSW 50 (DAZN)

2:00pm: Bare Knuckle Boxing 18 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

3:00pm: Brad Foster vs. Lucien Reid/Dec Spelman vs. Shakan Pitters (ESPN+)

5:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Jaime Munguia vs. Patrick Allotey/Avery Sparrow vs. Ryan Garcia (DAZN)

7:30pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)

8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Gaethje (ESPN+)

8:00pm: Star Boxing: Catskills Clash II ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Thunderbolt Boxing: Heavyweight Explosion Scottsdale ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:30pm: Never Surrender MMA ($14.99 Fite.tv)

11:00pm: Otto Wallin vs. Tyson Fury/Emanuel Navarrete vs. Juan Miguel Elorde (ESPN+)

11:00pm: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

Sunday September 15

1:00am: Absolute Muay Thai 42 (UFC Fight Pass)

1:00am: 2019 UWW Senior World Championships (FloWrestling)

7:30am: Kunlun Fight World Championships ($5.99 Fite.tv)

11:00am: 2019 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Los Angeles ($9.99 EliteBoxing.tv)

11:00am: 2019 IBJJF Pan No-Gi Jiu Jitsu Championships (FloGrappling)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A welcome return to primetime from the UFC means the end of broad-daylight fights, which was both uncomfortable, yet refreshing.

1. UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Gaethje: FUCK THAT MAIN EVENT, IT’S THE RETURN OF TODD DUFFEE!

2. Devin Haney vs. Zaur Abdullaev/Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy: Forget about the main event and that bullshit interim WBC title, Hardy-Serrano is the real main event on this card. It’s one of the biggest women’s boxing bouts that there was to put on, and for legitimate stakes, no less.

3. Otto Wallin vs. Tyson Fury/Emanuel Navarrete vs. Juan Miguel Elorde: FURY! WALLIN! IT’S TOP RANK BOXING ON ESPN! Man, mismatches are really carrying the boxing weekend, aren’t they?

4. Jaime Munguia vs. Patrick Allotey/Avery Sparrow vs. Ryan Garcia: After barely escaping a very controversial majority decision to Dennis Hogan, Munguia gets right back on his horse, eager to prove the boxing public he’s one of the best in the world and sets up a big fight with…Patrick Allotey. Huh. Welp.

5. Kunlun Fight World Championships: The best of your kickfighting options of the weekend, including a loaded four-man tournament featuring Artem Pashporin, Jonay Risco, Jomthong Chuwattana, and Dzianis Zuev.

6. KSW 50: The little Polish promotion that could puts on its 50th card in London, featuring a buttload of title fights. I’ve been a fan of theirs for years and years, and they deserve all of their success.

7. WGP 57: The best Brazilian kickboxing promotion IN ALL OF BRAZIL, FOLKS, returns with another installment including a female lightweight title unification and a contender tournament.

8. Fight To Win 125: Finally, F2W doesn’t take a backseat to another superfight or tournament promotion and they come out with …ehhhh…not that great of a card.

9. Legacy Fighting Alliance 76: Well, they’re not great cards, but god bless you, LFA, you are cranking them out every week with German-level efficiency.

t10. Brad Foster vs. Lucien Reid/Dec Spelman vs. Shakan Pitters: Your weekly British ESPN+ offering.

t10. Top Rank on ESPN Quarterly Press Conference: Top Rank rolling out the big matchups and cards for the rest of the year.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Women’s Lightweight Title Unification: Julie Werner (c) vs. Nina Loch (c) [WGP 57]

4. Light Middleweight Challenger Grand Prix Semifinals: Marcos Carvalho vs. Robson Minotinho [WGP 57]

3. Light Middleweight Challenger Grand Prix Semifinals: Eliezer Silva vs. Petros Cabelinho [WGP 57]

2. 70kg Intercontinental Championship Semifinals: Dzianis Zuev (23-12) vs. Jonay Risco (16-14) [Kunlun Fight World Championships]

1. 70kg Intercontinental Championship Semifinals: Artem Pashporin (38-10) vs. Jomthong Chuwattana (206-42-4) [Kunlun Fight World Championships]

BOXING

5. WBC World Female Super Middleweight Championship: Franchon Crews Dezurn (c) (5-1) vs. Alejandra Jimenez (12-0-1) [Golden Boy on DAZN]

4. WBO World Junior Featherweight Championship: Emanuel Navarrete (c) (28-1) vs. Juan Miguel Elorde (28-1) [Top Rank on ESPN]

3. Lightweight Bout: Jose Pedraza (26-2) vs. Jose Zepeda (30-2) [Top Rank on ESPN]

2. WBO World Female Featherweight Championship: Heather Hardy (c) (22-0) vs. Amanda Serrano (36-1-1) [Matchroom Boxing on DAZN]

1. Vacant Interim WBC World Lightweight Championship: Devin Haney (22-0) vs. Zaur Abdullaev (11-0) [Matchroom Boxing on DAZN]

MMA

5. Middleweight Bout: Antonio Carlos Junior (10-3) vs. Uriah Hall (14-9) [UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs. Gaethje]

4. KSW Heavyweight Championship: Philip De Fries (c) (17-6) vs. Luis Henrique (12-5) [KSW 50]

3. Vacant Interim KSW Lightweight Championship: Norman Parke (27-6-1) vs. Marcin Wrzosek (14-5) [KSW 50]

2. Light Heavyweight Bout: Glover Teixeira (29-7) vs. Nikita Krylov (25-6) [UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs. Gaethje]

1. Lightweight Bout: Donald Cerrone (36-12) vs. Justin Gaethje (20-2) [UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs. Gaethje]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 155lb Judo Bout: April Fehr vs. Hye Sun Lee [Fight To Win 125]

4. 125lb Brown Belt Masters Championship: Raquel Torres vs. Alex Barcelona [Fight To Win 125]

3. 170lb Brown Belt Championship Bout: Tracy Pham vs. Mo Black [Fight To Win 125]

2. 210lb Black Belt Bout: Gutemberg Pereira vs. Rudson Mateus Telles [Fight To Win 125]

1. Black Belt Bout: Osvaldo Queizinho Moizinho vs. Richar Nogueira [Fight To Win 125]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Lovely time for Taisumov to lose his first fight in five and a half years, SHIT!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Donald Cerrone vs. Justin Gaethje

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Tyson Fury over Otto Wallin

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Matchroom Boxing on DAZN

Upset of the Week: Jim Crute over Misha Cirkunov

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Otto Wallin vs. Tyson Fury