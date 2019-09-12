Mixed martial arts is as lonely and individualistic a sport as there is. You enter a steel cage, the door gets locked behind you, and all that remains before you is your opponent and the referee. No teammates, no coaches, no trainers. You’re alone.
However, outside of the cage (and in between rounds), a fighter is very much not alone. While the actual competition is individualistic, the preparation for it is very much a team-oriented activity. Behind every fighter is an endless line of coaches, trainers, training partners, nutritionists, therapists, and teammates. Fight teams/camps are very much a big happy family of fighters.
So, in that vein, The MMA Manifesto decided to treat MMA fight teams like any other professional sports team and set up standings based on it’s fighters’ wins and losses. We set up a simple scoring system: 2 points for a win, -2 for a loss, 5 points for a title fight win, -5 for a title fight loss, and ranked the teams. However, we only did this for fights that took place in the UFC.
August update: City Kickboxing stays on top.
2019 MMA Fight Camp Team Standings: August Update
|Camp
|Winning %
|Wins
|Losses
|Title Fights
|Last
|Wins
|Losses
|Points
|1
|1
|City Kickboxing
|1.000
|7
|0
|1
|0
|17
|2
|2
|Fortis MMA
|0.733
|11
|4
|0
|0
|14
|3
|3
|Fight Ready
|0.800
|4
|1
|2
|0
|12
|4
|4
|Elevation Fight Team
|0.778
|7
|2
|0
|0
|10
|5
|29
|Tiger Muay Thai
|0.545
|6
|5
|2
|0
|8
|5
|9
|Tristar
|0.667
|8
|4
|0
|0
|8
|7
|30
|Black Tiger Fight Club
|1.000
|2
|0
|1
|0
|7
|7
|7
|Factory X
|0.647
|11
|6
|0
|1
|7
|7
|7
|Jackson-Wink
|0.556
|10
|8
|2
|1
|7
|10
|14
|Cerrado MMA
|0.800
|4
|1
|0
|0
|6
|11
|9
|Chute Boxe
|1.000
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|11
|14
|Longo & Weidman MMA
|0.714
|5
|2
|0
|0
|6
|11
|9
|Roufusport
|0.615
|8
|5
|0
|0
|6
|11
|4
|Team Alpha
|0.600
|9
|6
|0
|0
|6
|11
|4
|Team Oyama
|0.800
|4
|1
|0
|0
|6
|16
|30
|Brunson’s MMA & Fitness
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|14
|Demian Maia Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|30
|Elevate MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|14
|Frontline Academy
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|30
|Gile Ribeiro Team
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|16
|14
|Glendale Fight Club
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|14
|Gornik Leczna
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|30
|London Shootfighters
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|14
|Macaco Gold Team
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|30
|Miller Brothers MMA
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|30
|MMA Factory
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|30
|MMAGOLD
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|16
|30
|New Stream
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|14
|Next Generation
|0.750
|3
|1
|0
|0
|4
|16
|30
|Rise Combat Sports
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|14
|SK Absolute Bulgaria
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|14
|Spartan Fitness
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|14
|Team Bigi Boy
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|14
|Teixeira MMA & Fitness
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|30
|Thai Brasil
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|16
|14
|Ultimate Training Centre
|1.000
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|37
|123
|Strong Style Fight Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|38
|30
|10th Planet Jiu-Jitsu
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Adrenaline MMA
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Akhmat Fight Team
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|All Powers Fitness & Fighting
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|American Top Team Gwinnett
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|American Top Team Portland
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Apex MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Arena Dortmund
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Barata MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Bellmore Kickboxing Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|BMF Ranch
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Budokan Martial Arts
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|NR
|Burigude
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Capital da Luta
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|96
|Cesar Gracie Fight Team
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Champion’s Creed MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|NR
|Charlie’s Combat Club
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|NR
|China Top Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|CSA Holland
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Dragon Power
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Eagles MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|NR
|Enbo Gedou
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Extreme Sanda
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Fight Club Nart
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|NR
|Fight Move Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Gladiators Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Glory MMA
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|38
|NR
|Gracie Barra Katy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Gracie Fusion
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Imperio Fight
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Industrials
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Invictus MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|K Dojo Warrior Tribe
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|NR
|Korean Top Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Lobo Gym
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Long Island MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Luttrell/Yee MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Marcelo Ribas Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Michigan Top Team
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|New Breed Training Center
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|14
|Nova Uniao
|0.571
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Peresvet FT
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Peterson Grapplers
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|14
|Phalanx MMA
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Red Schafer MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Redline Training Centre
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Ruas Vale Tudo
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Scorpion Fighting System
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|SikJitsu
|0.667
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|38
|NR
|Sok Thai
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Team Destruction
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Team Greco
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Team Hurricane Awesome
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Team Kattar MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|NR
|The Academy Pittsburg
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|The MMA Clinic
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|The Performance Compound
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Titan Fighter
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Top Team Salzburg
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Trench Tech
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Tribe Tokyo MMA
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|Vale Tudo MMA Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|38
|30
|VFS Academy
|1.000
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|101
|30
|Alan Belcher MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|9
|American Top Team
|0.471
|24
|27
|2
|0
|0
|101
|123
|Ankos MMA Poznan
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|96
|Australian Top Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|96
|Bandog Fight Club
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|96
|Berkut WCA Fight Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|96
|Black Sheep MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|96
|Busan Team M.A.D.
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|101
|123
|Combat Sports Academy
|0.500
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|101
|96
|Freak-Jitsu
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|96
|Fusion X-Cel Performance
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|101
|96
|Futures MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|123
|Gracie New Jersey Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|96
|Killer B Combat Sports Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|96
|Korean Zombie MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|96
|Legion Fight Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|96
|Longview MMA/Team 515
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|96
|Marajo Brothers Team
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|96
|Millennia MMA
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|96
|Ohana Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|30
|Rio Fighters
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|96
|Scottish Hit Squad
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|30
|South Shore Sportfighting
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|96
|Team Kaobon
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|123
|Team Lloyd Irvin
|0.500
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|101
|96
|Team Markos
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|96
|Team Maximo
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|96
|Team Rubao Carioca BJJ
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|96
|The Jungle
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|101
|96
|Tillery Combat MMA Academy
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|131
|9
|American Kickboxing Academy
|0.533
|8
|7
|0
|1
|-1
|132
|123
|011 MMA Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|303 Training Center
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Academie Pro Star MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Alliance-Square
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|American Top Team Rome
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Arte Suave Copenhagen
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|ATS
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Baltic Challenge Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|BJJ Revolution Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|NR
|Chosen Few Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|96
|CM System
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Corinthians MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Delincuentes MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Disorderly Conduct
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Elite Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Extreme Combat Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Fight House
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Fightzone Stockholm
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Forja V2
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Frankiko Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Gracie Technics
|0.333
|1
|2
|1
|1
|-2
|132
|123
|Gracie United
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Hawaii Elite MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|House of Champions
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Hung Mun MMA Stuidos
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Impact Jiu Jitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Iron Mann MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Jesus Is Lord
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Killer Bees
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Knoxville MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Korona Sports Centre
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|K-Taro Dojo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Lions High Performance Centre
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Main Street Boxing & Muay Thai
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Marinoble’s Martial Arts
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Maximum Training Centre
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|NR
|Mexican Pride
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Mjolnir MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|MMA-KEGI
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Murcielago MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|96
|One Kick’s Gym
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|95
|Parana Vale Tudo
|0.400
|2
|3
|1
|1
|-2
|132
|123
|Pete White Boxing & MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Phuket Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|NR
|Piranha Grappling Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Pitbull Martial Arts Center
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Pitch Black MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Polar Bear Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Pura Vida Bjj
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Reign MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Renegade MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Renzo Gracie Jiu-Jitsu
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|NR
|Sambo Piter
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|SBG Ireland
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|School of Self Awarness
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Silva’s Boxing
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Stabile Fight Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Syndicate MMA
|0.400
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Team Irish
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Team Quest
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Team Quest Thailand
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Team Spratt
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|NR
|Team Tungaa
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Toshido MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Trident Performance Training
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|96
|Triple Threat Gym
|0.333
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Troop MMA
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|NR
|UFC Gym Winter Springs
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|Vos Gym
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|W4R Training Center
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|White Lotus Dojo
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|NR
|World Top Team
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|132
|123
|WWFC Promotion
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-2
|205
|196
|Genesis Training Center
|0.500
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-3
|205
|196
|Hard Knocks 365
|0.412
|7
|10
|1
|0
|-3
|207
|198
|Arizona Combat Sports
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|207
|123
|Ascension MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|207
|198
|CSW
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|207
|198
|Entram Gym
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|207
|198
|Fit NHB
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|207
|198
|Five Rounds
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|207
|96
|Genesis BJJ
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|207
|198
|Higher Level MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|207
|123
|KBC PRIBRAM-MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|207
|198
|Lauzon MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|207
|198
|MMA Masters
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|207
|123
|MMA Red Star
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|207
|198
|MOB Training Center
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|207
|198
|Paradigm Training Center
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|207
|198
|Patenaude Martial Arts
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|207
|198
|Ricardo Almeida BJJ
|0.571
|4
|3
|0
|2
|-4
|207
|123
|Ronildo Nobre Judo Club
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|207
|198
|Rothwell MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|207
|198
|RVCA Training Center
|0.250
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-4
|207
|198
|Shark Top Team
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|207
|123
|Team 515
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|207
|198
|Team Tiger Schulmann
|0.333
|2
|4
|0
|0
|-4
|207
|123
|Texas Elite MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|207
|198
|Yakima MMA
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|0
|-4
|231
|NR
|San Diego Combat Club
|0.000
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-5
|232
|215
|Alliance MMA
|0.364
|4
|7
|0
|0
|-6
|232
|221
|Astra Fight Team
|0.200
|1
|4
|0
|0
|-6
|234
|223
|Kings MMA
|0.375
|3
|5
|0
|1
|-7
|234
|218
|Treigning Lab
|0.000
|0
|2
|0
|1
|-7
|234
|218
|Xtreme Couture
|0.417
|5
|7
|0
|1
|-7
|237
|215
|Allstars Training Center
|0.167
|1
|5
|0
|0
|-8
|238
|218
|TATA Fight Team
|0.200
|1
|4
|0
|1
|-9
|239
|221
|Black House/Team Nogueira
|0.308
|4
|9
|0
|0
|-10
|239
|215
|Evolucao Thai
|0.143
|1
|6
|0
|0
|-10
|239
|224
|MMA Lab
|0.333
|5
|10
|0
|0
|-10
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
Comments