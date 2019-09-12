Matchroom Boxing on DAZN: Haney vs. Abdullaev Picks

Vacant Interim WBC World Lightweight Championship: Devin Haney (22-0) vs. Zaur Abdullaev (11-0)

Luke Irwin: What fucking bullshit this is. The actual WBC World Lightweight championship was defended TWO WEEKS AGO! SUCCESSFULLY! They created this title out of thin goddamned air LAST WEEK! DEATH TO INTERIM TITLES! But I digress…Two young guys with impeccable records that will definitely not be ready to face Loma, as they’re to do after one wins. Haney is a dash higher ranked with a little higher ceiling and should be the favorite, but not by very much. Haney via UD.

WBO World Female Featherweight Championship: Heather Hardy (c) (22-0) vs. Amanda Serrano (36-1-1)

Luke: The most evenly-matched boxing world title fight (not counting Haney-Abdullaev as a world title fight) this weekend and it’s not particularly close. Serrano is a seven-weight world champion, a legend in the sport, and once held this very title, the WBO Featherweight title. This is Hardy’s, a budding star in boxing and MMA, first-ever world title defense and the biggest fight of her life. Will she take the next step to superstardom, or will Serrano add to her already massive belt collection? While Serrano is getting up there in years, she still has it, and her experience should carry her here. Serrano via UD.

WBA Intercontinental Heavyweight Championship: Sergey Kuzmin (c) (15-0) vs. Michael Hunter (17-1)

Luke: Will this be a continuation of Hunter’s rise to the top? Kuzmin poses a big, big challenge for him. But it David Price hadn’t torn his bicep, allowing a TKO win for Kuzmin, we probably wouldn’t be here. Hunter via UD.