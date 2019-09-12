The HOVG Podcast: Chris Kleveno
The HOVG Podcast: Chris Kleveno
September 12, 2019
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Chris Kleveno.
The Wisconsin native talks to the boys about taking part in the annual Team of Dreams celebrity softball game (2019 marked his fourth year), what it’s like crossing off bucket list items playing alongside Hall of Famers and hitting against Charlie Sheen and introduces everyone to the magic of Steve Carlton’s RV.
SHOW NOTES:
Team of Dreams celebrates 30 years of Field of Dreams history
“Team of Dreams” marks 30 years since “Field of Dreams” filmed in Dyersville
SPONSOR:
This week’s podcast was brought to you by
and Teambrown Apparel . The Field of Dreams Movie Site
