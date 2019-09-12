The HOVG Podcast: Chris Kleveno

By: The Hall of Very Good | September 12, 2019

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Chris Kleveno.

The Wisconsin native talks to the boys about taking part in the annual Team of Dreams celebrity softball game (2019 marked his fourth year), what it’s like crossing off bucket list items playing alongside Hall of Famers and hitting against Charlie Sheen and introduces everyone to the magic of Steve Carlton’s RV.

SHOW NOTES:

