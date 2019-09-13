Golden Boy on DAZN: Munguia vs. Allotey Picks

\

WBO World Junior Middleweight Championship: Jaime Munguia (c) (33-0) vs. Patrick Allotey (40-3)

Luke Irwin: Rematch with Dennis Hogan? Nah. Huge matchup with Jessie Vargas? Pass. Gimme Ghanan club fighter Patrick Allotey! C’mon, dude. Munguia via R3 KO.

Lightweight Bout: Avery Sparrow (10-1) vs. Ryan Garcia (18-0)

Luke: Clear Garcia showcase, here. Sparrow is a fine Eastern PA regional fighter, but Garcia is a star in the making. Garcia via R6 TKO.

WBC World Female Super Middleweight Championship: Franchon Crews Dezurn (c) (5-1) vs. Alejandra Jimenez (12-0-1)

Luke: This is damned interesting and two damned interesting fighters. Jimenez, and I can’t believe I’m typing this, used to be a world heavyweight champion in boxing, who competed as high as 236 POUNDS, and now she’s here at super middleweight, coming in at or under 168lbs. That’s absolutely bananas. I have no idea how to call this. Dezurn’s only loss was her pro debut to Claressa Shields, so you can’t gleam anything from that. I’ll say Dezurn works her into the late rounds before tiring her out. Dezurn via R8 TKO.