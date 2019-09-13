Josh Jacobs shares hilarious story about Nick Saban's sense of humor

Despite what you might hear and see in the media, Alabama’s head football coach does have a sense of humor.

It might not seem like it when he’s yelling on the sideline or getting short with the media, but one of Nick Saban’s former players confirmed it with a hilarious story about the jokes he likes telling.

During an appearance on the Dan Patrick Show on Friday, Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs revealed that Saban is a fan of “deez nuts” jokes.

“So one day I caught like five passes in a row,” Jacobs told Patrick while trying not to laugh. “He was like ‘Hey Josh, if you wanna hold all the balls, hold these.’ I said ‘What coach?’ I sat there for a second like did he really just say that?”

Probably the best Nick Saban story you will hear today https://t.co/PjaFWpTHwx — Seton (@HiMyNameIsSeton) September 13, 2019

Jacobs added that he hadn’t heard “deez nuts” jokes since middle school, but maybe they’ll be making a comeback given Saban’s fondness for them.