Jalen Ramsey, Doug Marrone get into heated shouting match during game (Video)

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey has no problem voicing his opinion on the field, and it really doesn’t even seem to matter to him him about exactly who’s on the other side of it.

It’s one thing to get into it with your teammates, especially those that play in the same position group, those types of in-game spats happen. But it’s another to go off on your head coach, and that’s exactly what Ramsey did during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Ramsey and head coach Doug Marrone were seen having a shouting match during the game, and they actually had to be separated by teammates and coaches, as you can see below.

Jalen Ramsey and Doug Marrone get into a heated exchange on the sidelines… #JAXvsHOU pic.twitter.com/Y9YoSBF0bD — SportsLine (@SportsLine) September 15, 2019

Not a great look from Ramsey.