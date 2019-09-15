Falcons

Julio Jones shows off speed, daggers Eagles with unbelievable TD (Video)

Julio Jones shows off speed, daggers Eagles with unbelievable TD (Video)

Falcons

Julio Jones shows off speed, daggers Eagles with unbelievable TD (Video)

By September 15, 2019

By: |

The Falcons defense played well in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Eagles, but Carson Wentz led his team back, and all of a sudden, Atlanta was faced with a deficit, and a fourth-and-three situation late in the contest.

Fortunately for them, they have Julio Jones, and the talented receiver is the definition of a cheat code.

The Falcons were in a “gotta have it” situation, so they called a “gotta have it” play, getting the ball in Jones’ hands, and using a perfectly-timed block from Jake Matthews, he caught it and was off to the races for a 54-yard touchdown.

Jones ran so fast that he actually hit 20 mph on the play.

That score proved to be the game-winner, and the Falcons emerged with a 24-20 victory.

Falcons, NFL

Stream Live Sports With ESPN+

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

1hr

Mets 1hr ago

Not only was a great start by Zack Wheeler wasted, but probably the most clutch start of Wheeler’s career was wasted. If you remember last (…)

More Falcons
Home