Julio Jones shows off speed, daggers Eagles with unbelievable TD (Video)

The Falcons defense played well in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Eagles, but Carson Wentz led his team back, and all of a sudden, Atlanta was faced with a deficit, and a fourth-and-three situation late in the contest.

Fortunately for them, they have Julio Jones, and the talented receiver is the definition of a cheat code.

The Falcons were in a “gotta have it” situation, so they called a “gotta have it” play, getting the ball in Jones’ hands, and using a perfectly-timed block from Jake Matthews, he caught it and was off to the races for a 54-yard touchdown.

Jones ran so fast that he actually hit 20 mph on the play.

Julio Jones hit 20 mph on his touchdown pass. It was a screen!!! Afterburners. pic.twitter.com/Gm8blBAZGm — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 16, 2019

That score proved to be the game-winner, and the Falcons emerged with a 24-20 victory.