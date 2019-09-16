Combat

Fight of the Day: Andre Galvao vs. Bruno Bastos

By September 16, 2019

Date: May 7, 2016
Card: Fight To Win Pro 5
Championship(s): Fight To Win Black Belt BJJ Light Heavyweight Championship
Venue: Lincoln High School Arena
Location: San Diego, California

 

