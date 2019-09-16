Milwaukee Brewers remain hot since season ending injury to Christian Yelich

When Christian Yelich had a season-ending knee injury on September 10 against the Miami Marlins, that was expected to be the end of the Milwaukee Brewers regular season. At the time, the Brewers were six games back of the St. Louis Cardinals for first place in the National League Central and in third place in their division as they were also two games back of the Chicago Cubs. When it came to the National League wildcard, the Brewers were also on the outside looking in as they were also two games back of the Cubs.

However since Yelich broke his kneecap on a foul ball on September 10, the Brewers have won five of their last six games and are now three games back of the Cardinals for the National League Central Division lead and one game back of the Cubs for the second wildcard spot in the senior circuit.

During the streak without their star player and National League most valuable player candidate, the Brewers won three games against the Marlins and won two of three games against the Cardinals. It should be noted that the Brewers were hot right before Yelich’s injury too. The Brewers had won their four previous games as they had swept the Chicago Cubs in Milwaukee and then beat Marlins on September 9.

In the last week, Milwaukee’s best hitter has been rookie center fielder Trent Grisham of Fort Worth, TX. In seven games, Grisham has 10 hits in 25 at bats, scored five runs, two doubles, one triple, one home run, three runs batted in, 17 total bases, three walks, and is batting .400. Two other Brewers are batting above .300 as catcher Yasmani Grandal is batting .318 and third baseman Mike Moustakas of Los Angeles, CA is batting .333.

The schedule actually gets easier for Milwaukee. In their last 14 games, they are playing against teams not in playoff contention. They have four games left against the San Diego Padres, and three games each against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati Reds and Colorado Rockies.