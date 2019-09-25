Hailie Deegan hilariously wipes out while riding dirtbike (Video)

Motocross legend Brian Deegan has been working hard training his daughter, Hailie, how to ride, but there are still apparently some kinks to work out.

Hailie shared a few recent videos of her riding on Instagram, and she busted out some sick tricks in some of them, turning heads in the process. In one of the other ones, she wiped out on a seemingly easy stretch of dirt.

It took place when she was simply looking to transition from one hill to another by cutting across it, but she lost control and wiped out.

She took it in stride, though, and had a laugh about it, judging by the caption. On the flipside, she also did this.

Nice air.