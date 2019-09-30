Combat

Fight of the Day: Andy Souwer vs. Giorgio Petrosyan

Combat

By September 30, 2019

By:

 

Date: October 26, 2009
Card: K-1 World MAX Tournament Finals
Championship(s):
Venue: Yokohama Arena
Location: Yokohama, Japan

 

