The 10 best MLB players of 2019

The 2019 MLB season is technically far from over because the playoffs are just getting underway. But in reality, the majority of big-league organizations have already fully turned the page to the offseason and are gearing up for the next few months.

Some players are happy the regular season is in the rearview mirror, but there are also plenty that will look back on the past six months fondly, hoping they can carry that momentum into 2020.

Baseball is a game defined by peaks and valleys, with the goal always being to maximize the peaks while minimizing the valleys as much as humanly possible. Plenty had an opportunity to make an impact this year, but some took more advantage of it than others. The following 10 players — five hitters and five starting pitchers — have managed to separate themselves from the pack in the best way possible throughout their respective 162-game schedules.

For the hitters, we’re going to evaluate and rank their performances by wRC+, while we’ll be using fWAR as an all-encompassing stat to do the same thing for the starting pitchers. To be eligible for this list, the hitters needed to qualify for the batting title and the starting pitchers had to qualify for the ERA title.