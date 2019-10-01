MMA Fight Announcement Tracker - Oct 1/19

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Canadians – get a free trial of the home of Bellator, NFL & more, DAZN, right here!

Americans, click here.

(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)

UFC

Greg Hardy (5-1) vs Ben Sosoli (7-2, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman – Oct 18th

Yair Rodriguez (11-2) vs Jeremy Stephens (28-16) – UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Weidman – Oct 18th

Julia Avila (7-1) vs Karol Rosa (12-3) – UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Askren – Oct 26th

Jessica-Rose Clark (9-5, 1 NC) vs Pannie Kianzad (11-5) – UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs Ivanov – Nov 9th

Jack Marshman (23-9) vs Markus Perez (11-2) – UFC Fight Night: Blachowicz vs Jacare – Nov 16th

Joseph Solecki (8-2) vs Matt Wiman (16-8) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris – Dec 7th

Alonzo Menifield (9-0) vs Trevor Smith (15-9) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Harris – Dec 7th

Featherweight Championship: Max Holloway (21-4) vs Alexander Volkanovski (20-1) – UFC 245 – Dec 14th

Brian Ortega (14-1) vs ‘Korean Zombie’ Chan Sung Jung (15-5) – UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Korean Zombie – Dec 21st

Volkan Oedzemir (16-4) vs Aleksandar Rakic (12-1) – UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Korean Zombie – Dec 21st

Bellator

Jake Hager (2-0) vs Anthony Garrett (4-2) – Bellator 231 – Oct 25th

Fabian Edwards (8-0) vs Mike Shipman (13-2) – Bellator Europe 6 – Nov 23rd

Rizin

Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire (21-8) vs Tatsuya Kawijiri (37-13) – Rizin FF 19 – Oct 12th

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)