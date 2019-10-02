Former WWE Superstar Debuts On AEW 'Dynamite'

Former WWE Superstar Jake Hager debuted with AEW on the premiere episode of Dynamite on the TNT Network. Hager, formerly known as Jack Swagger in WWE, entered the wild brawl that took place at the end of the program.

That brawl involved The Young Bucks, Ortiz and Santana, Sammy Guevara, Cody Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes and Chris Jericho. The melee broke out following the main event, which featured Jericho, Ortiz and Santana versus Omega and The Bucks.

ABSOLUTE MADNESS ON #AEWDYNAMITE pic.twitter.com/wqnr9HHUWZ — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 3, 2019

Omega was taken away from the match by Jon Moxley, who showed up during the main event. The two men fought all over the arena, which led to the mayhem that followed back in the ring.

Hager’s status has been debated in fan circles for quite some time, as many wanted to see him come back to WWE. Jake has been away from the industry while pursuing outside interests, including a short run as an MMA fighter in Bellator.

Hager;s immediate future with AEW is unknown, as details of his apparent signing have not been released. Jake’s involvement at the end of Dynamite may pave the way for his next move in the company, as a feud with Cody Rhodes may follow at some point in the near future.