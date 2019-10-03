Mike Trout Wins 2019 Baseball Digest Player of the Year Award

The 28-year-old and two-time A.L. MVP, completed his 2019 season batting .291 with 27 doubles, two triples, 45 home runs, 104 RBI, 11 stolen bases, 110 walks and 110 runs scored. Below is a list of some of his accomplishments in his ninth big league season.

Mike Trout finished in the top two among American League leaders in 2019—with 45 home runs (2nd), 100 walks (2nd), a .438 OBP (1st), .645 slugging percentage (1st), 1.083 OPS (1st) and 8.3 bWAR 8.3 (1st)—despite having his season end on September 7 due to injury. His .645 slugging percentage—the highest by an AL qualifying player since Alex Rodriguez in 2007—was the highest of his career and it was the third time Trout has led the league (also 2015 and ’17). Trout is the first player to lead his league in OBP in four straight seasons since Joey Votto (2010-13) and the first in the AL since Wade Boggs did so in five straight (1985-89). Having previously won the award in 2014, he joins Jose Altuve (2016-17), Barry Bonds (1993, 2001-02), Miquel Cabrera (2012-13), George Brett (1979-80), Joe Morgan (1975-76), Albert Pujols (2005, 2008), Ivan Rodriguez (1999, 2003) and Ryne Sandberg (1984, 1990) as recipients who have been named “Player of the Year” by Baseball Digest multiple times.

More Trout Facts:

·Ranks in the Top-10 in several of the American League’s offensive categories including home runs (2nd), OBP (1st), slugging (1st), OPS (1st), walks (2nd), runs (T-5th) and RBI (T-8th).

·Scored 100 runs for the seventh time in career and became the fifth player in MLB history to score 100 runs seven times by his age-27 season, joining: Alex Rodriguez, Hank Aaron, Mickey Mantle and Mel Ott.

·2019 marked second time leading the league in both OBP and slugging percentage (also, 2017)…Joins Ty Cobb and Mickey Mantle as the only center fielders to lead their league in both categories in multiple seasons.

·2019 marked his fourth 100 R/100 BB season (also, 2013, 2016 and 2018)…Only players with more prior to their age-28 campaign were Mickey Mantle (5) and Frank Thomas (5).

·First player in A.L. history to have 25+ HR and 10+ stolen bases in eight consecutive seasons…Only N.L. players to do so are Barry Bonds, Darryl Strawberry and Willie Mays.

·Joins Mickey Mantle and Alex Rodriguez as only A.L. players to have eight consecutive 20+ home run seasons by their age-27 season.

·Fifth player in A.L. history with an OPS above 1.070 in four straight seasons, joining Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Jimmie Foxx and Ted Williams.

·Became first player ever with 275 home runs and 200 steals before their age-28 season and just the seventh player in American League history to reach those marks in a career.

Here are those who cast their vote in this prestigious award:

Greg Amsinger, MLB Network Host; Matt Baker, MLB Network Researcher; Bob Costas, MLB Network Host and Play-by-Play Announcer; Jim Duquette, SiriusXM Host and former major-league general manager; Mike Fitzpatrick, Associated Press, BBWAA; Alyson Footer, MLB.com, BBWAA; Brian Kenny, MLB Network Host; Bill Madden, New York Daily News, BBWAA; Sean McAdam, Boston Sports Journal, BBWAA; Scott Miller, Bleacher Report, BBWAA; Eduardo Perez, SiriusXM Host and former major-league player; Steve Phillips, SiriusXM Host and former major-league general manager; Harold Reynolds, MLB Network Analyst and former major-league player; Tracy Ringolsby, BBWAA; Phil Rogers, MLB Network correspondent, BBWAA; Christopher Russo, SiriusXM and MLB Network Host; Matt Vasgersian, ESPN Sunday Night Baseball and MLB Network Host.

Here’s a look at the breakdown of voting:

Cheers to you Mike Trout on another fine MLB season.