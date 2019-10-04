Clayton Kershaw addresses talk of World Series window shrinking

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw has accomplished so much during the course of his career — shattering records and hitting milestones left and right — but he’s yet to win a World Series.

Kershaw has been close, as his team has appeared in back-to-back World Series, but they still haven’t won a title. In fact, Kershaw has struggled in the postseason, going 9-10 with a 4.32 ERA.

And given that he’s 31 years of age, he still has some dominant years left, but he does appear to know that his window of opportunity to win a World Series is shrinking.

“Who knows how long I’m going to get to play this game, and who knows how long I’m going to get to play here?” Kershaw told reporters, via ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez. “It’s a special thing, to get to go to the postseason seven years in a row and nine years out of however many years I’ve played, and realize that you don’t get this opportunity often to try to win 11 games. Grateful, but also, with each passing year, maybe a little more urgency, for sure.”

He continued:

“Every year that you make the postseason, you realize that it’s one less year on your career, one less year that you have a chance to win, so you become more grateful and more appreciative every single time you get a chance to win the World Series,” Kershaw said.

Kershaw is right, as he isn’t getting any younger, and this may be the year that his team needs to get it done, if they’re able to win the National League for the third consecutive season.