Look: George Bush, Ellen Degeneres, Portia de Rossi all spotted at Cowboys game

It’s never really known who will show up for Cowboys games at JerryWorld, and Sunday’s game against the Packers featured a number of celebrities in attendance, as the stars came out to watch future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Plenty of Packers fans showed up for the road game AT&T Field, and so did some famous figures. It was a bizarre mix of people, though, as the celebs that were spotted weren’t exactly the cast of characters we’d expect to be seen sitting in a suite together.
Regardless, former President George Bush and his wife, Laura, were seen with comedians Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi.
We’d love to know what the topic of conversation was.
Comments