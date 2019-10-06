Look: No one showed up for Cardinals-Bengals game at Paul Brown Stadium

The Bengals began the season with an 0-4 record, and it appears fans are already beginning to wave the white flag on supporting their team — at least as it relates to attending games in person.

It’s understandable, as the Bengals haven’t really even been competitive, and quarterback Andy Dalton hasn’t even been his normal mediocre self. Instead, he’s been subpar, and that’s putting it lightly.

As such, Bengals fans elected not to watch Sunday’s game against the Cardinals at Paul Brown Stadium — just check out all those empty seats.

There were plenty of tickets to be had for that game, apparently.