Marcus Morris hits Wizards player in face with ball, gets ejected (Video)

Marcus Morris may no longer be with the Celtics, but apparently the rivalry he had with the Wizards has carried over onto his new team.

Morris now suits up for the Knicks, and he squared off against the Wizards in Monday’s preseason game. In the past, he was known to get into it with Wizards players as a member of the Celtics, given that the teams played a number of times each season, and also had some epic playoff matchups.

And even though he’s on the Knicks now, he still managed to get into it with Wizards forward Justin Anderson. Morris hit him in the head with the ball, and wound up getting ejected as a result.

Streetball. Marcus Morris got ejected for purposely hitting Justin Anderson in the head with the ball 😳 pic.twitter.com/mOEDsajWCH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 8, 2019

Kinda funny, actually. That’s one way to troll your opponent.