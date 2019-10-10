Dwight Howard hilariously jumps out of his pants dunking a basketball (Video)

Lakers big man Dwight Howard is known to be a prankster, and he showed that before Thursday’s preseason game against the Nets in Shanghai — much to the delight of both fans in attendance, as well as his teammates.

Howard is playing for the Lakers for the second time, with the first tenure in Los Angeles having been an absolute disaster. But he’s more mature this go-around, and the Lakers need a rim protector, with DeMarcus Cousins having suffered another brutal injury.

He amused those that came to watch Thursday’s exhibition game by going up for a dunk, only to have his pants fall down in mid-air.

Dwight Howard jumping out of his pants pregame; LeBron is amused 😎 pic.twitter.com/STc4JkKGw0 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) October 10, 2019

It’s hard to tell if Howard did indeed lose his pants without any intent, or he may have unbuttoned them. We lean toward the latter, but either way, it was pretty funny.