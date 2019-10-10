Look: Gerrit Cole's hot wife Amy shines at Astros playoff game

Astros ace Gerrit Cole helped carry his team to the American League Division Series — winning both Game 2 and Game 5, and giving up only one measly run (a homer) in 15 2/3 innings of work in doing so.

Cole made the Rays hitters look silly in the series, and he completely stole all the momentum they had from two dominant victories in Game 3 and Game 4.

He’s one of the most popular guys in Houston right now, as the thunderous ovation he received from fans in Game 5 illustrated. Not only that, he’s crushing life off the field, as he’s married to the beautiful Amy Crawford. She hung out with Justin Verlander’s wife, Kate Upton, in a suite at Minute Maid Park during Game 5, and the two recreated their husbands’ infamous Sports Illustrated cover photos, as you can see below.

The two have been married since 2016, and you can check out more photos of them below (via Amy’s Instagram).

She’s a stunner.