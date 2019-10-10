Video of Errol Spence Jr.'s harrowing car crash goes viral

Boxer Errol Spence Jr. got in an extremely scary-looking, single-car crash in Dallas early Thursday morning, and the video is tough to watch.
Spence was driving his Ferrari when he appeared to drive onto a median, which resulted in the luxury sports car flipping over multiple times, as can be seen in these video clips shown below.
Here are some photos of his car, before and after.
Spence suffered broken teeth, but there were no other reported injuries as of this time. Also, his rep released the following statement on the crash.
An investigation is currently ongoing, and Spence could reportedly get charged with Driving While Intoxicated if alcohol was involved in the crash.
Still, given the nature of the accident, Spence is lucky to have come away with no serious injuries.
