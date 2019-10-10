Video of Errol Spence Jr.'s harrowing car crash goes viral

Boxer Errol Spence Jr. got in an extremely scary-looking, single-car crash in Dallas early Thursday morning, and the video is tough to watch.

Spence was driving his Ferrari when he appeared to drive onto a median, which resulted in the luxury sports car flipping over multiple times, as can be seen in these video clips shown below.

#BREAKING Exclusive video from a nearby security camera shows the crash that injured Championship Boxer Errol Spence Jr when he lost control of his Ferrari and it rolled multiple times ejecting him. Fortunately he survived and expected to be ok pic.twitter.com/2Z1xh9DDiA — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) October 10, 2019

#Breaking More exclusive security camera video showing the crash that injured Championship Boxer Errol Spence Jr when he lost control of his Ferrari and it rolled over multiple times on a Dallas street. He was ejected from the vehicle and injured but expected to recover pic.twitter.com/0LXpel7qNN — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) October 10, 2019

Here is a slowed down video of the Errol Spence Jr crash that shows his Ferrari flipping multiple times. Amazing to hear he survived with broken teeth and injuries he is expected to recover from pic.twitter.com/y7dKo40N9u — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) October 10, 2019

Here are some photos of his car, before and after.

Man it’s crazy how I meet Errol Spence Jr two hours before his crash hope you are ok bro hope you get good soon man payers for you in your family @ErrolSpenceJr god bless you man pic.twitter.com/DsIKu1aCT2 — Joey Gann (@JoeyGann2) October 11, 2019

Spence suffered broken teeth, but there were no other reported injuries as of this time. Also, his rep released the following statement on the crash.

Only by Gods grace did Errol Spence escape that accident with no serious injuries #PrayForErrol #GodIsGood pic.twitter.com/xD1KBelPSF — Eddie Hearn’s Rent Boy ☕️ (@inglorious_one_) October 11, 2019

An investigation is currently ongoing, and Spence could reportedly get charged with Driving While Intoxicated if alcohol was involved in the crash.

Still, given the nature of the accident, Spence is lucky to have come away with no serious injuries.