Tom Brady, Daniel Jones chat it up on field after game

The oldest quarterback squared off against the-second youngest (and least experienced) signal-caller in the league on Thursday night, and the six-time Super Bowl winner came out on top.

Thursday Night Football featured a showdown between the Patriots and Giants, with New England being listed as 17-point favorites. The reigning Super Bowl champions certainly looked the part, as they came away with a 35-14 victory at home in Foxboro.

Tom Brady and Daniel Jones shared some words after the game, which cameras picked up, as you can see below.

“Good job out there,” Brady said.

Words of wisdom — although we want to know what else TB12 said.