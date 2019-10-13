Cowboys snub Jason Garrett on high-five attempts (Video)

The Cowboys were the biggest odds-on favorite to lose in Week 6 on Sunday, when they found themselves down 21-3 to the Jets, and fell short on the comeback attempt.

Dallas did manage to rally back late in the third quarter, and dominated, the fourth, to its credit. But it was too little too late for the Cowboys.

Head coach Jason Garrett tried to get his players to rally around them by congratulating them with a few high-fives on the sideline at one point, but they weren’t really feeling it, so they just left his hanging.

Nobody wants to high five Jason Garrett 💀 pic.twitter.com/jxax7kX09v — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 13, 2019

Ouch.