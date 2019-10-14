Oliver Wahlstrom to make NHL debut; Cizikas placed on IR

Oliver Wahlstrom will make his Islanders debut on Monday when the team hosts the St. Louis Blues. Wahlstrom was called up after the Islanders put Casey Cizikas on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 8.

Cizikas, as well as the banged-up Jordan Eberle, is considered day-to-day.

Drafted 11th overall back in the 2018 NHL Draft, Wahlstrom has a goal and two assists in four games with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. The highly-touted prospect struggled in his freshman campaign at Boston College last year, putting up only 8 goals and 11 assists in 35 games.

Scouts have described this young forward as uncontainable, as his mental awareness and his positioning, allow him to be a surreal scoring threat.

What can we expect from this forward? He has been under the spotlight for quite some time and is expected to be a big part of the Islanders’ future.