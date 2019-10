Tuesday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

College Football

BTN Live: Football Coaches Press Conference — Big Ten Network, 11:30 a.m.

BTN Live: Football Coaches Press Conference — Big Ten Network, 2 p.m.

College Football Live — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

College Football Playoff: Top 25 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

College Football 150: The American Game: Television — ESPN, 8 p.m.

SEC Inside: 2019: Mississippi State at Tennessee — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Inside College Football — CBS Sports Network, 9 p.m.

Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football: Part Seven: 2000-2009 — SEC Network, 9 p.m.

College Hockey

Men’s

UMass at Northeastern — NESN, 7 p.m.

College Soccer

Men’s

Virginia vs. James Madison — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

College Volleyball

Women’s

North Dakota State at North Dakota — Fox College Sports Pacific, 8 p.m.

CONCACAF Nations League

Group B, Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia

Saint Lucia vs. El Salvador — TUDN, 4:50 p.m.

Group A, BMO Field, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Canada vs. United States — ESPN2, 7:15 p.m./UniMás/TUDN, 7:20 p.m.

Group A, Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico vs. Panama — UniMás/TUDN, 9:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 7 p.m.

eSports

EXP Invitational APEX Legends at X Games — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

Golf

LPGA Tour

Senior LPGA Championship, Pete Dye Course, French Lick Resort, French Lick, IN

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

The Challenge-Japan Skins Preview — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

Inside the PGA Tour — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions Learning Center: Darren Clarke — Golf Channel, 2:30 p.m.

School of Golf: Chapter 26: Speed Demon — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Best Lessons Ever: Young Stars — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show — ESPNews, midnight

MLB Postseason

American League Championship Series

Game 2, Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York City, NY

Houston Astros at New York Yankees — FS1, 4:08 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

National League Championship Series

Game 3, Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals — TBS, 8:05 p.m. (Washington leads series 3-0)

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Pregame — FS1, 3 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB on FS1 Postgame — FS1, 7 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

The Postseason Pre-Game Show — TBS, 7;30 p.m.

MLB Tonight: League Championship Series — MLB Network, 11 p.m.

The Postseason Show — TBS, 11:30 p.m.

Baseball Tonight — ESPN2, midnight

NASCAR

Dale Jr. Download — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

NBA Preseason

Boston at Cleveland — NBC Sports Boston/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia — NBA TV/NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus, 7 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

Atlanta Hawks Team Preview — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Chicago Bulls Team Preview — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Fantasy Live — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

Inside the NFL: 2019 Week 6 — Showtime, 9 p.m.

Peyton’s Places: Volume 2 — ESPN, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Minnesota at Toronto — Fox Sports North/TSN4, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal — NBCSN/TSN2/RDS, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Winnipeg — Fox Sports Arizona/Fox Sports Arizona Plus/TSN3, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary — ESPN+/Sportsnet 360/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 9 p.m.

Detroit at Vancouver — Sportsnet One/Fox Sports Detroit, 10 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas — ESPN+/Fox Sports Tennessee/Root Sports Rocky Mountain, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Los Angeles — Fox Sports Carolinas/Fox Sports West, 10:30 p.m.

Hockey Central — Sportsnet 360/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Pre-Game Skate — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet 360, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 9:45 p.m.

On the Fly: Bonus Coverage — NHL Network, midnight

On the Fly — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Wednesday)

Soccer

The Turkish League Hour — beIN Sports, 6:30 p.m.

Ligue 1 Highlight Show — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Packer and Durham — ACC Network, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 8 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest.)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNU, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 4:45 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 7 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 8 p.m.

SEC Featured — SEC Network, 8:30 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

30 for 30: Chuck & Tito — ESPN, 9 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Tennis

ATP Tour: European Open/Stockholm Open/WTA Tour: Kremlin Cup — Tennis Channel, 4 a.m.

UEFA European Qualifiers

Matchday 8

Group J, Veritas Stadion, Turku, Finland

Finland vs. Armenia — TUDN, 11:50 a.m.

Group F, Friends Arena, Solna, Sweden

Sweden vs. Spain — ESPNews/UniMás/TUDN, 2:30 p.m.

Fútbol Central — TUDN, 2 p.m.

Euro Qualifiers Match Night Highlights — ESPN2, 9:30 p.m.