Maria Kanellis Addresses Her And Mike Kanellis' WWE Status

Maria Kanellis went on Instagram today to address the fans concerning both her and Mike’s status with WWE on the heels of her husband recently asking for his WWE release.

She also commented on the reports that they took time off, if she had asked for her release, Mike’s addiction and rehab stint. She would make those comments in the post by saying:

1. Family first. 2. I love and support my husband. 3. I make no apologies for either of my pregnancies. 4. Mike never went to rehab nor did WWE pay for it. 5. Mikes addiction was from about September 2013-July 2017. 6. We debuted in June 2017. 7. He never took time off. 8. I have not asked for my release. 9. You can unfollow me at anytime if you don’t like what I stand for. 10. Suck it. P.S. Have a nice day!

Mike Kanellis just recently announced that he had asked for his WWE release earlier this week on his Twitter account on Monday. He would explain his reason in doing this by saying on the post (quotes by Pro Wrestling Sheet):

“I’ve been with the company for almost 3 years and I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity. However it is time for me to move on. I am only 34 years old and feel I have way too much left in the tank. Working 1 day a week is just not going to cut it for me. I came to WWE to work and that opportunity does not exist right now.”

Mike and Maria resigned with the company earlier this year. Mike explained his reason for resigning with WWE but now feeling as if he is regretting that decision:

“I re-signed with the company back in June because I thought it was what was best for my family, and maybe from a financial standpoint it was. But I quickly realized that bringing my work frustrations and misery home with me, is not good for my family and I no longer want my daughter to constantly see me come home defeated, sad and angry. It’s not fair to her or my wife.”

Mike and Maria Kanellis have been featured on Raw this past year ever since the announcement was made by Maria about her second pregnancy which lead to a storyline where Maria would torture Mike into believing that he is possibly not the father of her child.