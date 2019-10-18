The Sports World Remembers Patrick Day

Tragedy has struck boxing, as Patrick Day has died following complications he suffered during his fight against Charles Conwell last weekend.
The 27-year-old Day faced Conwell on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk v. Chazz Witherspoon. He was hit hard in rounds four and eight, but continued on. Two rights and a left hook by Conwell knocked Day to the floor in the tenth, and he wasn’t getting up. His head slamming down, emergency responders immediately took a look at him. Day never woke up after a few days in a coma.
It was another case of a young boxer dying following a fight. Maxim Dadashev died a few months ago due to injuries sustained in the ring, as well as Hugo Alfredo “Dinamita” Santillan right after. It is another painful reminder that life is short, and talks about how to make boxing and those fighting feel safer should continue.
What is incredibly sad about this tragedy is how much Day loved to box. The sport was something Day genuinely enjoyed doing.
Patrick Day didn’t need to box,” promoter Lou DiBella wrote in a statement. “He came from a good family, he was smart, educated, had good values and had other avenues available to him to earn a living. He chose to box, knowing the inherent risks that every fighter faces when he or she walks into a boxing ring. Boxing is what Pat loved to do. It’s how he inspired people and it was something that made him feel alive.”
Following the DiBella statement, athletes, fans and figures from all over the world came together to pay their respects. Fighters like Gennady Golovkin and Claressa Shields, as well as those in the world of MMA (Eddie Alvarez) and basketball (Damian Lillard) reflected on the life of Patrick Day. Conwell, the man who knocked him out, sent a heartfelt message, which might have been the hardest thing he has ever done.
Comments