The Sports World Remembers Patrick Day

Tragedy has struck boxing, as Patrick Day has died following complications he suffered during his fight against Charles Conwell last weekend.

The 27-year-old Day faced Conwell on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk v. Chazz Witherspoon. He was hit hard in rounds four and eight, but continued on. Two rights and a left hook by Conwell knocked Day to the floor in the tenth, and he wasn’t getting up. His head slamming down, emergency responders immediately took a look at him. Day never woke up after a few days in a coma.

It was another case of a young boxer dying following a fight. Maxim Dadashev died a few months ago due to injuries sustained in the ring, as well as Hugo Alfredo “Dinamita” Santillan right after. It is another painful reminder that life is short, and talks about how to make boxing and those fighting feel safer should continue.

What is incredibly sad about this tragedy is how much Day loved to box. The sport was something Day genuinely enjoyed doing.

Patrick Day didn’t need to box,” promoter Lou DiBella wrote in a statement. “He came from a good family, he was smart, educated, had good values and had other avenues available to him to earn a living. He chose to box, knowing the inherent risks that every fighter faces when he or she walks into a boxing ring. Boxing is what Pat loved to do. It’s how he inspired people and it was something that made him feel alive.”

Following the DiBella statement, athletes, fans and figures from all over the world came together to pay their respects. Fighters like Gennady Golovkin and Claressa Shields, as well as those in the world of MMA (Eddie Alvarez) and basketball (Damian Lillard) reflected on the life of Patrick Day. Conwell, the man who knocked him out, sent a heartfelt message, which might have been the hardest thing he has ever done.

Our deepest condolences to the family, friends and the team of Patrick Day. Rest In Peace Pat. — Gennadiy Golovkin (@GGGBoxing) October 17, 2019

Our thoughts and deepest prayers are with Patrick Day and his family right now. We have been in constant communication with his promoter @loudibella who will provide further information at the appropriate time. Please keep Pat in your thoughts 🙏 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) October 13, 2019

Rest In Peace Patrick Day… Fighters put their lives on the line for the love of the sport. Prayers to the family 🙏🏽 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 16, 2019

#RIP Patrick Day. In a business of shitheads and frauds you were always genuine, honest and real. Both in and out of the ring. You'll be missed Champ https://t.co/Ce6xOQErXv — Paul Malignaggi (@PaulMalignaggi) October 16, 2019

I, along with the entire boxing fraternity, mourns the death of Patrick Day. My deepest condolences go out to his family. Their loss can not be measured. Rest easy king! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Lennox Lewis (@LennoxLewis) October 17, 2019

"Boxing makes me happy. That's why I choose to do it." Tough to watch in retrospect after Patrick Day's tragic death from brain injuries sustained in the ring last weekend. Seemed like a really decent, special young man. pic.twitter.com/GX491WmpTV — Gavan Casey (@GavanCasey) October 18, 2019

All day, everyday 💔 pic.twitter.com/q5vvfKRB1G — Heather Heat Hardy (@HeatherHardyBox) October 16, 2019

Patrick Day’s death has got me fucked up ,I followed him on Instagram and observed his training from the outside . Seemed like a genuinely great soul with an incredible spirit and outlook on life . His message leading up to his death was to live fully . I will Pat thank you 🙏🏼 — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) October 17, 2019