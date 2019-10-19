Yankees fans throw food, beer at Astros heckler during game (Video)

Yankees fans will do whatever it takes to support their team, but sometimes they cross the line in doing so.

Anything goes in Yankee Stadium, so fans that are brave enough to enter the lion’s den wearing a road team’s jersey should be aware of that, or else feel the Bronx Wrath.

One particular Astros fan recently learned that lesson, when he began heckling and flipping off Yankees fans during the game. The result was him getting food and drink thrown at him, and eventually escorted out by security.

This Astros fan had to be escorted from his seat after getting beer and popcorn thrown in his face (via mhjay_/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/Zj438VT6pP — Bleacher Report MLB (@BR_MLB) October 19, 2019

Lesson learned.