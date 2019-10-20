Cordarrelle Patterson torches Saints on insane kickoff return TD (Video)

Bears

Bears utility man Cordarrelle Patterson truly can do it all, and he showed that during Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Patterson fielded what looked to be a routine kickoff during the game, and it appeared as if he would get back to the 25 or 30-yard line, which would’ve made for a solid return.

However, he did much better.

Patterson burst through the middle of the field and used a few swift cuts to buy space in his running lane. He then made a nice cut to make one would-be tackler miss, and was then off to the races, eventually finding the end zone for an insane 102-yard touchdown.

The kickoff return touchdown for Patterson was the seventh of his career, and it was impressive.

