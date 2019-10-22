Falcons

Mohamed Sanu thanks Falcons fans with heartfelt message after trade to Patriots

By October 22, 2019

Veteran receiver Mohamed Sanu spent his prime years in Atlanta as a member of the Falcons, and he was beloved by fans of the team during his tenure there. He’s a high-effort receiver that has a big heart, and has given back to the community off the field as well.

But his tenure in Atlanta officially came to a close on Tuesday, as Sanu was traded to the Patriots — the team that defeated his Falcons in the Super Bowl, coming back from a 28-3 deficit in doing so.

It didn’t take Sanu long to release a classy message to Falcons fans following the move.

 

