Mohamed Sanu reveals Tom Brady even offered to change jersey number for him

The Patriots traded for Mohamed Sanu to help shore up their receiving corps, and the team’s quarterback is apparently very happy they did so.

Tom Brady has worn his iconic No. 12 jersey since he took over for Drew Bledsoe back in 2000, and apparently, he offered to change — just for Sanu, who wore the same number.

‘If I wanted 12, I could get it,” Sanu told reporters.

He continued:

“He DM’d me when I first got traded. He said welcome and everything like that, how he was excited, and then he said if I wanted 12 I could get it and I was like, ‘Nah’ … You got that. I’ll change to 14.”

Brady may not be well-liked by fans and players on other teams, but this speaks to the type of leader he is. Not only that, it also adds to the feel that this could be his final year in a Patriots uniform, but only time will tell.