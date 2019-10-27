Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Giannis Antetokounmpo

By October 27, 2019

Oct 26, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dunks a basket in the fourth quarter during the game against the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee (vs Miami)

29 points, 12-21 FG, 5-9 FT, 17 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks

Another stellar line, but the Freak has fouled out of both games this season.

 

