Saquon Barkley throws Lions defenders to ground with amazing strength (Video)

Giants running back Saquon Barkley has been recovering from an ankle injury, but he sure looked to be in midseason form during Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Barkley, as usual, drew the majority of the attention from the Lions’ defense. Not only that, he also won that battle — which also isn’t anything new for him.

He took on literally half the Lions defense on one particular play in the game, and still managed to win. Barkley was met by two Lions defenders, and he used his strength to burst through both of them. He was immediately met by another player, but then literally threw the poor guy to the ground.

Saquon Barkley is a GROWN MAN 😡😡 @saquon pic.twitter.com/PK8tnbzef8 — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 27, 2019

Barkley is a special player, and is fun to watch.