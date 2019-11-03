Congratulations to Rodney for winning our UFC 244 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Magomedsharipov vs Kattar on Nov 9th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Nate Diaz – 58%

Kelvin Gastelum – 65%

Stephen Thompson – 70%

Derrick Lewis – 60%

Gregor Gillespie – 70%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 91-53 (64%)



UFC 244 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Rodney 7 2 Cameron Walsh 6 2 James Weise 6 4 Blake cooper 5 4 Brendan Malek 5 4 Daniel Sansone 5 4 Declan 5 4 Eric McIntosh 5 4 Mark moreno 5 10 Jared storey 4 10 larry chaput 4 10 Luke Rhoads 4 10 Neil H. 4 10 Nick Davidson 4 10 Sam Keary 4 10 The MMA Manifesto 4 10 Vic Rattanasithy 4 18 art cobb 3 18 Cameron Smith 3 18 Dave K. 3 18 Derek Imm 3 18 Frankie Dicristofano 3 18 Glen Purvis 3 18 Herman Martinez 3 18 MMAinVA 3 18 Nathan H. 3 18 Sheany 3 18 Sternfan74 3 29 Abdalla 2 29 Brandon Kaplan 2 29 Isaac 2 29 Michael J. 2 29 Peter Templer 2 29 Robert Oakes 2 29 Vaughan 2 36 Barry Oh 1 36 Kyle B 1 36 ryanC 1 36 Sean Rumfelt 1 36 Stephen Risk 1 36 theJawas 1

2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Nathan H. 186 2 Brandon Kaplan 178 3 MMAinVA 175 4 Dave K. 173 4 Herman Martinez 173 6 Derek Imm 170 7 Sternfan74 167 8 Michael J. 166 9 Cameron Walsh 165 10 The MMA Manifesto 157

