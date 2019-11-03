MMA Manifesto

UFC 244 Pick 'Em Results

ufc 243 pick 'em contest

UFC 244 Pick 'Em Results

MMA Manifesto

UFC 244 Pick 'Em Results

By November 3, 2019

By: |

ufc 243 pick 'em contest

 

Congratulations to Rodney for winning our UFC 244  Pick ‘Em Contest!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Magomedsharipov vs Kattar on Nov 9th. Thanks for playing!

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Consensus Picks

Nate Diaz – 58%
Kelvin Gastelum – 65%
Stephen Thompson – 70%
Derrick Lewis – 60%
Gregor Gillespie – 70%

Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 91-53 (64%)

 


UFC 244 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Rodney 7
2 Cameron Walsh 6
2 James Weise 6
4 Blake cooper 5
4 Brendan Malek 5
4 Daniel Sansone 5
4 Declan 5
4 Eric  McIntosh 5
4 Mark moreno 5
10 Jared storey 4
10 larry chaput 4
10 Luke Rhoads 4
10 Neil H. 4
10 Nick Davidson 4
10 Sam Keary 4
10 The MMA Manifesto 4
10 Vic Rattanasithy 4
18 art cobb 3
18 Cameron Smith 3
18 Dave K. 3
18 Derek Imm 3
18 Frankie Dicristofano 3
18 Glen Purvis 3
18 Herman Martinez 3
18 MMAinVA 3
18 Nathan H. 3
18 Sheany 3
18 Sternfan74 3
29 Abdalla 2
29 Brandon Kaplan 2
29 Isaac 2
29 Michael J. 2
29 Peter Templer 2
29 Robert Oakes 2
29 Vaughan 2
36 Barry Oh 1
36 Kyle B 1
36 ryanC 1
36 Sean Rumfelt 1
36 Stephen Risk 1
36 theJawas 1

 

2019 Overall Top Ten

1 Nathan H. 186
2 Brandon Kaplan 178
3 MMAinVA 175
4 Dave K. 173
4 Herman Martinez 173
6 Derek Imm 170
7 Sternfan74 167
8 Michael J. 166
9 Cameron Walsh 165
10 The MMA Manifesto 157

 

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

Stream Live Sports with ESPN+ for $4.99 per Month!

Sign up for ESPN+ and Stream Live Sports! Advertisement

The above ESPN+ link is an affiliate link.

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More MMA Manifesto
Home