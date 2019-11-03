Congratulations to Rodney for winning our UFC 244 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC Fight Night: Magomedsharipov vs Kattar on Nov 9th. Thanks for playing!
Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Consensus Picks
Nate Diaz – 58%
Kelvin Gastelum – 65%
Stephen Thompson – 70%
Derrick Lewis – 60%
Gregor Gillespie – 70%
Consensus Overall Record in 2019: 91-53 (64%)
UFC 244 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Rodney
|7
|2
|Cameron Walsh
|6
|2
|James Weise
|6
|4
|Blake cooper
|5
|4
|Brendan Malek
|5
|4
|Daniel Sansone
|5
|4
|Declan
|5
|4
|Eric McIntosh
|5
|4
|Mark moreno
|5
|10
|Jared storey
|4
|10
|larry chaput
|4
|10
|Luke Rhoads
|4
|10
|Neil H.
|4
|10
|Nick Davidson
|4
|10
|Sam Keary
|4
|10
|The MMA Manifesto
|4
|10
|Vic Rattanasithy
|4
|18
|art cobb
|3
|18
|Cameron Smith
|3
|18
|Dave K.
|3
|18
|Derek Imm
|3
|18
|Frankie Dicristofano
|3
|18
|Glen Purvis
|3
|18
|Herman Martinez
|3
|18
|MMAinVA
|3
|18
|Nathan H.
|3
|18
|Sheany
|3
|18
|Sternfan74
|3
|29
|Abdalla
|2
|29
|Brandon Kaplan
|2
|29
|Isaac
|2
|29
|Michael J.
|2
|29
|Peter Templer
|2
|29
|Robert Oakes
|2
|29
|Vaughan
|2
|36
|Barry Oh
|1
|36
|Kyle B
|1
|36
|ryanC
|1
|36
|Sean Rumfelt
|1
|36
|Stephen Risk
|1
|36
|theJawas
|1
2019 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Nathan H.
|186
|2
|Brandon Kaplan
|178
|3
|MMAinVA
|175
|4
|Dave K.
|173
|4
|Herman Martinez
|173
|6
|Derek Imm
|170
|7
|Sternfan74
|167
|8
|Michael J.
|166
|9
|Cameron Walsh
|165
|10
|The MMA Manifesto
|157
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
Comments