Promoted

Hakim Ziyech blasts unbelievable free-kick goal vs Chelsea (Video)

Hakim Ziyech blasts unbelievable free-kick goal vs Chelsea (Video)

Promoted

Hakim Ziyech blasts unbelievable free-kick goal vs Chelsea (Video)

By November 5, 2019

By: |

Chelsea had high hopes heading into its Champions League match against Ajax on Tuesday, given that the game was at Stamford Bridge, and the Blues were in good form, playing well.

But the young stars of Ajax can never be counted out, as they proved last year during their miraculous run up to the final.

It’s unlikely that Chelsea overlooked its opponent, but they sure weren’t prepared, as Ajax jumped out to a 4-1 lead at one point. The third goal was absolutely ridiculous, and a thing of beauty.

Watch Hakim Ziyech blast a free kick from a tough angle, with the ball ricocheting off the post, then hitting Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and finding the back of the net.

Sick.

Stream Live Sports with ESPN+ for $4.99 per Month!

Sign up for ESPN+ and Stream Live Sports! Advertisement

The above ESPN+ link is an affiliate link.

Promoted, Soccer

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Promoted
Home