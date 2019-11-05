Hakim Ziyech blasts unbelievable free-kick goal vs Chelsea (Video)

Chelsea had high hopes heading into its Champions League match against Ajax on Tuesday, given that the game was at Stamford Bridge, and the Blues were in good form, playing well.

But the young stars of Ajax can never be counted out, as they proved last year during their miraculous run up to the final.

It’s unlikely that Chelsea overlooked its opponent, but they sure weren’t prepared, as Ajax jumped out to a 4-1 lead at one point. The third goal was absolutely ridiculous, and a thing of beauty.

Watch Hakim Ziyech blast a free kick from a tough angle, with the ball ricocheting off the post, then hitting Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and finding the back of the net.

You don't see goals like that too often 🎯😱 Ziyech puts Ajax (+309) up 3-1 in the early window 👀pic.twitter.com/U7iAk4i6Gi — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 5, 2019

Sick.