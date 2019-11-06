AEW 'Dynamite' Results (11/6): Cody Rhodes Raises The Stakes For Full Gear

The November 6 episode of AEW Dynamite came from Charlotte, North Carolina at the Bojangles Coliseum. This would be the last episode of Dynamite before their upcoming pay per view Full Gear, on November 9. Some of the featured matches and segments on the show included Cody making a career announcement, as well as Kenny Omega teaming up with Hangman Adam Page, to take on AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara.

PAC def. Trent by submission.

After the match, PAC cut a promo, telling everybody to shut up and he had some words to say about Hangman Adam Page.

Cody comes out and is interviewed by Tony Schiavone in the ring. Tony claims Charlotte as the birth place of Cody and asks Cody what his announcement is. Cody names Eddie Graham, Cowboy Bill Watts and Dusty Rhodes as the titans of the business and that they were champs, as well as a part of management.

Cody claims AEW as Ellis Island for wrestlers and the fans chant “AEW.” Cody announces that if he does not beat Jericho at Full Gear, he will never challenge for the AEW World Championship again.

Cody mentions Jericho calling him a millennial and says he is going to need millennial’s like him to carry the business. He insults Jericho by calling him a d**k and says he is fighting for everybody in his family that has helped become undesirable to undeniable.

Private Party defeated The Dark Order to be added to the AEW World Tag Team Title match at Full Gear

A highlight video of Chris Jericho is shown, hyping up his title match against Cody at Full Gear, featuring members of the Inner Circle, SoulTrain Jones, formerly known as Virgil in WWE and an older woman from Chris’ childhood who claims Chris will “beat the s**t out of Cody.”

Emi Sakura and Jamie Hayter defeated AEW Women’s Champion Riho and Shanna

A video of Brandi Rhodes appears of her saying that she has still been dismissed for who she is. She says she is the brain behind Awesome Kong who is the brawn that will tear people down. She then asks “Who are the bullies now?”

Shawn Spears w/ Tully Blanchard defeated Brandon Cutler

After the match, Shawn was about to continue the attack on Cutler until Joey Janela comes out to make the save. Spears escapes out of the ring, avoiding Janela.

A video package is shown, hyping up the match between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega at Full Gear.

Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara defeated “Hangman” Adam Page and Kenny Omega

After the match, the rest of the Inner Circle continues to attack Page. Cody comes out to save Page and the Inner Circle retreats. MJF attacks Hager from behind with a chair and tosses Jericho back in the ring. Cody hits the Cross Rhodes on Jericho and the crowd goes insane.

Jon Moxley comes out with a barbed wire baseball bat and Omega confronts him with a barbed wire broom. Jericho attacks Cody while Hager attacks MJF outside. Santana and Ortiz attacks Omega and Moxley until The Young Bucks make the save and Superkicks them. Young Bucks land onto Ortiz and Santana with a suicide dive outside the ring.

Santana and Ortiz were about to throw Matt Jackson off the stage until Omega makes the save. Moxley gets involved and then brawls with Omega. Matt Jackson jumps off the stage and lands on everybody.

The brawl continues and the fans go wild as the show goes off the air.