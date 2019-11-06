Multi-Time World Champion Signs Contract Extension With WWE

Randy Orton has signed a contract extension with WWE. The Viper posted the news on November 5 via Twitter, where he revealed that he will be part of Vince McMahon’s company for the next five years.

While WWE fans are likely happy with this news, the same perhaps cannot be said for AEW fans. Orton teased a jump to Tony Khan’s company in October, which was echoed by The Revival, who have aligned themselves with The Viper in recent months.

The 3 most dangerous letters in sports entertainment- #RKO

just re-signed with the 3 most dominant letters in sports entertainment- #WWE

Looking forward to pi$$ing off the #WWEUNIVERSE for at least 5 more years #WWEBACKSTAGE @FS1 @WWE — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) November 6, 2019

Orton remains one of the most controversial Superstars on the WWE roster today, due to his outspokenness on social media. Randy has never been accused of being shy and that’s true both of his character and his real-life personality as well.

Randy recently feuded with former WWE champion Kofi Kingston, who he reportedly blackballed in the company 10 years ago. Orton was supposedly frustrated with Kofi’s performance in the ring during their first feud in 2009, which led to Kingston’s upward trek being cut short.

Orton was the captain of Team Flair at Crown Jewel on October 31. Even though his group lost to Team Hogan, Randy is still working with a faction mentality right now, as WWE marches toward SummerSlam on Sunday, November 24.