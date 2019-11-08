Jimmy Butler kicks videobombing teammates out of postgame interview (Video)

Jimmy Butler is the leader of the Miami Heat, and he’s not interested in sharing the spotlight, which he made very clear after Thursday’s game against the Suns.

The Heat won the game, 124-108, and Butler led everyone in scoring. He turned in a spectacular performance, dropping 34 points on an efficient 11-of-16 shooting from the floor.

He was asked about his performance after the game was in the books, and when two of his teammates tried to videobomb him during that postgame interview, he shot it down quick. Butler shooed them away, then had this to say:

“It’s not about them right now. It’s about me.”

Jimmy Butler isn't down with video bombs "It's not about them it's about me"…😂 pic.twitter.com/fUp0uwZ8sT — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 8, 2019

Classic Jimmy B.