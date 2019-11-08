WWE Names The First Member Of Team 'Raw' Heading To 'Survivor Series'

WWE Survivor Series will take place on Sunday, November 24. The big event will see major crossovers between Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown as well as NXT.

The company has officially announced the first member of Team Raw and it is none other than former WWE Universal champion Seth Rollins. The announcement was made via WWE’s social media on November 8.

This announcement surely comes as no surprise to WWE fans, who have witnessed Rollins’ transformation from Superstar to top guy in Vince McMahon’s company. Seth is a leader not only in the locker room, but also in the ongoing narrative of WWE.

Its only logical that Rollins will lead the charge for the red brand on November 24 But unlike previous editions of Survivor Series, Raw and SmackDown are not the only two brands going to war.

This time out, NXT is entering the fray as well. The black and gold brand has been on the offensive over the past couple of weeks, with attacks on both of the main roster brands. Rollins will be joined by four other Superstars on Team Raw, which will face Team SmackDown and Team NXT in a match featuring 15 of the company’s top talents.