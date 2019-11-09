AEW 'Full Gear' LIVE Results (11/9)

AEW’s Full Gear event went live on Saturday, November 9 and emanated from the great pro wrestling city of Baltimore, Maryland. This is the company’s first event since the debut of Dynamite, AEW’s weekly TV program on TNT

The Young Bucks vs. Proud & Powerful

The match began with high intensity, as both teams came out swinging from the opening bell. AEW official Rick Knox became a story early in the match, as he did not allow a tag on the foot between Santana and Ortiz

As the action got underway, it became clear that Proud & Powerful were on the offensive early. The duo went for The Bucks and eventually, they confronted the legendary Rock ‘N’ Roll Express, who were at ringside in the audience.

Back and forth trading blows in this Tag Team match!#AEWFullGear broadcasts LIVE from Baltimore TONIGHT and is available on all major providers, @FiteTV @ITVWrestling @brlive pic.twitter.com/1tVVTuFjQF — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 10, 2019

The match soon took a turn as Matt and Nick began to gain the advantage. The brothers hit a few of their signature moves, including an attempt at the Meltzer Driver, but Nick’s right knee gave out due to attacks earlier in the bout.

Nick spit his gum at Santana but Santana actually put it in his own mouth. This set Nick off and suddenly things began to start cooking. A near-fall took place, but The Bucks broke it up.

Ortiz came off the top rope with the Street Sweeper, getting the pin on Nick Jackson.

Winners: Proud & Powerful

After the match, P&P’s fellow Inner Circle teammate Sammy Guevara came out to celebrate. Santana and Ortiz continued to beat down The Bucks and this brought The Rock ‘N’ Roll Express in to make the save. Ricky Morton hit the Canadian Destroyer on Santana and the crowd went wild. The Express and The Bucks celebrated in the ring afterward.

"You're never too old to rock n roll"#AEWFullGear broadcasts LIVE from Baltimore TONIGHT and is available on all major providers, @FiteTV @ITVWrestling @brlive pic.twitter.com/RgXScyjvRD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 10, 2019

PAC vs. Hangman Page

PAC was out first, followed by Hangman Page.Page came out as the aggressor in this one and took the fight with PAC outside of the ring. Page was in firm control very early on and maintained it for first several minutes of the match.

PAC made his comeback with kicks to the face, which took the Hangman down. PAC went right after his opponent and the crowd began to see the trouble that Page was in.

Page was on the ropes but began asking or more from PAC, who was only happy to oblige. PAC went for the Phoenix Splash but Hangman moved and this brought on the turn in the match.

Page began going back on the offensive and took PAC down. The babyface was in charge at this point and PAC was on flat on his back. Hangman took PAC to the apron and slammed him down hard on the edge of the ring. Page was in full control here and the crowd began to respond.

.@theAdamPage coming back to bring the pain to PAC on the outside!#AEWFullGear broadcasts LIVE from Baltimore TONIGHT and is available on all major providers, @FiteTV @ITVWrestling @brlive pic.twitter.com/94Oqru61BZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 10, 2019

PAC baited Page in, hitting Hangman with the Brainbuster on a steel chair. The referee began the 10-count and Page struggled to get back in the ring, finally doing so with a half-second remaining. PAC hit a massive top rope dropkick, planting Page down hard on the mat, but only got the two count.

PAC began nailing Page with some stiff kicks to the chest and taunted the crowd in the process. But Hangman fought back and grabbed PAC off the top in an huge fallaway slam. Page came over the top for the Buckshot Lariat but PAC kicked him down hard.

Hangman recovered and went for the Deadeye, but PAC locked in the Brutalizer. Page was in a very bad way but managed to make it the bottom rope for the break. PAC went for the Black Arrow but missed it and Page nailed him with a hard forearm, then into the Deadeye for the win.

Winner: Hangman Page

The lights went out in the arena, leading to the next match.

Shawn Spears w/Tully Blanchard vs. Joey Janela

Janela went straight for Spears, keeping the record alive with three straight matches that did not begin with a lockup. Janela hit Spears with a few quick moves before Shawn went outside the ring to take a breather.

Janela came at Spears but Shawn grabbed him and slammed him hard onto the floor. Spears took control of the match from that point on and began punishing Janela.

. @Perfec10n tying the hair of Janela to the corner tag ropes!#AEWFullGear broadcasts LIVE from Baltimore TONIGHT and is available on all major providers, @FiteTV @ITVWrestling @brlive pic.twitter.com/onbnisj7gu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 10, 2019

Spears took full control and put Janela in the corner, tying his hair to the ring with the tag rope. Janela tried to kick his way out and actually pulled his own hair out to get out of the corner.

Shawn took back over and put Janela in the Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring. Janela fought his way out and then took over once again. Spears was at a disadvantage as Janela went full throttle on The Chairman. Janela hit a Flipping Senton off the top rope, planting Spears down onto the floor.

Both men got back into the ring and Spears took over once again. Shawn took the top turnbuckle pad off which distracted referee Earl Hebner long enough for Spears and Blanchard to hit a Spike Piledriver onto the floor. Spears tossed Janela back into the ring and hit the C-4 to get the victory.

Winner: Shawn Spears

Kip Sabian was interviewed backstage and said that he was going to go straight down the middle. But he found that there were different alliances in the AEW, so he joined together with Penelope Ford to “bring sexy back” to the company.

SoCal Uncensored vs. Private Party vs. The Lucha Brothers, AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

Private Party was out first, followed by The Lucha Bros and SCU. The match began on an even tempo, with all three teams feeling each other out in the ring. But soon the excitement began to ramp up as The Lucha Bros. hit a flurry of tag team offense.

Private Party soon tagged in and began squaring up with Fenix and Pentagon, who took over in the match. The Baltimore crowd was in the corner of The Lucha Bros, who were soon battling it out with SoCal Uncensored.

All three teams ended up on the floor, after taking turns flipping over the rope onto each other. Fenix hit a stunning springboard dive over the top, taking everyone down. Fenix and Scorpio Sky were then back into the ring together, as the match continued.

Private Party took over in the match, but SoCal Uncensored came back and got the win in the end.

Winners and still AEW World Tag Team champions: SoCal Uncensored

The Lucha Bros went after steel chairs but then the lights went off and when they came back on, a second Pentagon was in the ring. He nailed The Lucha Bros. and then pulled off his mask, revealing the face of Christopher Daniels.

Riho vs. Emi Sakura for the AEW Women’s World Championship

This match began with a test of strength, as both women went for the early advantage. Riho hit a massive double foot stomp onto Sakura on the ring apron and this put the champ in full control of the match.

Riho put the single leg Boston Crab on Sakura, who fought her way to the ropes. Sakura then took over in the bout and put Riho down onto the mat. Sakura, who was acting as the heel in the match, suddenly tried to get the crowd behind her for some reason and then took Riho out in the corner after a hard running splash.

Sakura was in total control of the match and even taunted the referee, as well as Riho as she stayed on the attack. Emi was laughing and smiling as she worked, keeping Riho down and punishing her along the way. Riho tried to get in some offense, but she was shut down more often than not.

Riho finally hit some moves on Sakura and nailed her with a running Crucifix into a swinging leg lock, spinning Sakura onto her back for the three-count.

Winner and still AEW Women’s World champion: Riho

The AEW World Championship match is up next.

Chris Jericho vs. Cody Rhodes, AEW World Championship Match

Cody was out first, accompanied by MJF. Chris Jericho was out next and he looked to be ready for war.

