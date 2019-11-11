Fighters of the Week

1. Naoya Inoue: Goddamn, was Nonito Donaire game. MUCH more than I ever thought he’d be, and this was by far Inoue’s toughest test to date, but he persevered, especially coming on late, which is the mark of a true champion, but Inoue deserves accolades for being the most exciting boxer in the world, and going toe-to-toe in a FOTY contender, winning the World Boxing Super Series, and major credit to Donaire for bringing a fight I had no idea he still had in him.

2. Jamel Herring: In what was the most competitive title fight on paper heading into the weekend, Herring and Lamont Roach Jr. mostly delivered in the main event on ESPN+, with Herring dealing Roach is his first professional loss in a spirited and competitive bout, taking a UD and retaining his WBO junior lightweight championship.

3. Zabit Magomedsharipov: After a hell of a fight (I wish it was five rounds), Zabit Magomedsharipov defeated Calvin Kattar by three 29-28s in the main event of UFC Moscow, so the question now is, has he done enough for a title shot?

4. Nordine Oubaali: Takuma Inoue, Naoya’s little brother was game, and I said in my preview, that he’d be world champion, and sometime very soon, but he needed a little more time in the oven. Oubaali just had more in his arsenal. Inoue might come for him down the road, but it won’t be yet, and credit to the WBC for actually having a unification fight with their interim champ.

5. Joshua Pacio: After an arm-triangle in the second round, Pacio defended his OneFC Strawweight title in the main event of OneFC: Masters of Fate over fellow countryman Rene Catalan at home in the Philippines.

6. John Salter: Ran his record up to 7-1 in Bellator with a main event win over Costello van Steenis in a potential title eliminator at middleweight.

7. Guto Inocente: The Brazilian Glory veteran retained his WGP Super Heavyweight championship over fellow countryman Haime Morais in the main event of Saturday’s WGP 59 from Brasilia.

8. Junki Sasaki: The Japanese boxer entered the kickboxing game just three fights ago, and is already Krush bantamweight champion, unseating champion Akira Takashi at Krush 107.

9. Andrew Kapel: The biggest underdog victor of the weekend, coming in as a +255 underdog to King Mo, Muhammed Lawal, and KOing him in the first round, and afterwards, leaving Lawal to leave his gloves in the ring, symbolizing his retirement from MMA.

10. Kubrat Pulev: Took care of business against Rydell Booker in the co-main slot on ESPN+ and is still a player in the heavyweight division, as he gains more of a foothold in American audiences. Plus, he didn’t sexually harass any interviewer after the win! Baby steps, Kubrat.

11. KSI: Upset the odds-maker with a controversial split-decision win over Logan Paul on DAZN. Shit, we’re going to have a third fight, aren’t we?

12. Devin Haney/Billy Joe Saunders: Grouped together because they both held sway and defended their world titles against vastly superior opponents on the KSI-Paul card.

13. Tye Ruotolo: Pulled off a slight upset, defeating Vagner Rocha in the main event of Fight To Win 131.

14. Mariusz Pudzianowski: Remember when Pudzianowski was a Strong Man freakshow fighter that we all kind of chuckled at? Well, don’t look now, but Pudz has carved out a nice MMA career for himself, he’s 13-7, and just banked another main event win, this time by TKO, over Erko Jun at KSW 51 in Croatia.

t15. Antun Racic: Is the inaugural KSW bantamweight champion after a UD over over Damian Stasiak at KSW 51.

t15. Nicola Adams: The two-time Olympic gold medalist, world champion, and one of the greatest British women’s boxer of all-time hanged them up Wednesday, wisely avoiding future damage, and capping off an incredible career.