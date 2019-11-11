The Weekend Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Andrew Kapel +255 over Muhammed Lawal
Notable New Champions:
- WBA Super World Bantamweight Championship: Naoya Inoue
- Krush Bantamweight Championship: Junki Sasaki
- KSW Bantamweight Championship: Antun Racic
- WBO European Lightweight Championship: Liam Walsh
- WBO European Middleweight Championship: Danny Dignum
- WBO Oriental Junior Featherweight Championship: Alie Laurel
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- He’s Not Dead Yet!: Goddamn, was Nonito Donaire game. MUCH more than I ever thought he’d be, and this was by far Inoue’s toughest test to date, but he persevered, especially coming on late, which is the mark of a true champion, but Inoue deserves accolades for being the most exciting boxer in the world, and going toe-to-toe in a FOTY contender, winning the World Boxing Super Series, and major credit to Donaire for bringing a fight I had no idea he still had in him. I’d have zero problem with a rematch, if Donaire can reach down that deep, again.
- We’re Gonna Do It Again, Folks: Yup, brace yourselves. After another controversial decision, I’d bet dollars to doughnuts we’re about to run a third edition of KSI and Logan Paul in the squared circle.
- Is It ZaTime for ZaBeast?: After a hell of a fight (I wish it was five rounds), Zabit Magomedsharipov defeated Calvin Kattar by three 29-28s in the main event of UFC Moscow, so the question now is, has he done enough for a title shot? Alexander Volkanovsky is on deck, but after that, it gets a little messy. After him is Brian Ortega, who can beat anyone in the division, except for the champ, who thoroughly eviscerated him so badly that he won’t sniff a title shot for years as long as Max is there. Following Ortega, there’s the featherweight GOAT, Jose Aldo, and then Frankie Edgar, always game and always in the mix. Does Zabit need one more win over one of those three? I’d have to guess.
