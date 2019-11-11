WWE 'Monday Night Raw' Results (11/11): Seth Rollins Vs. WALTER, Randy Orton Possible Face Turn, More

Monday Night Raw kicked off in Manchester, England with the Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch. She reminisced about how at 15 she was training in the UK and now was the Raw women’s champion and the face of the whole company. Lynch commented on how the competition was getting bigger, which she said “bring it on” and that her greatest fear was not “being the greatest”.

Charlotte Flair, with impressive pyro, joined Lynch in the ring followed by The Kabuki Warriors.

With Natalya unable to make it to Raw due to family obligations, Lynch takes her spot in a title match with Flair to challenge The Kabuki Warriors for the Women’s Tag Titles.

The Kabuki Warriors defeated Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair, retaining the Tag Titles

Due to interference from Shayna Baszler and Bayley, Asuka rolls up Becky for the win. After the match was over, Bayley attacked Lynch as well.

Backstage segment shows Ricochet talking with Randy Orton in the locker room. Ricochet then notices The O.C. bullying Humberto Carrillo, telling him to get lost. Ricochet intervenes, but The O.C. begins to trash talk him as well. They challenge Ricochet and Carrillo to a tag match, telling them to scour the locker room for a third man. Orton makes his presence known once again and says he’ll tag with Carrillo and Ricochet.

Drew McIntyre defeated Sin Cara

After a little offense from Sin Cara, Drew McIntyre defeats Sin Cara via Claymore Kick.

After the match, Erick Rowan is shown baby talking to the camera, making the commentators feel slightly uncomfortable.

R-Truth to face The Singh Brothers in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match

After going back and forth, Truth chases the Singh Brothers to the backstage. They escape to a dark room, which was occupied by Erick Rowan. Rowan destroys the Singh Brothers with Truth walking in. Deciding to not interfere, Truth declares that they need their privacy before turning out the lights and walking away.

Seth Rollins Calls Out the UK’s Finest

Rollins comes to the ring and gives a recap on what happened last week. He says NXT is his past, but his future is on Raw. He claims it is “Monday Night Rollins” and that he will be on team Raw come Survivor Series. However, Survivor Series is a few weeks away. Rollins then challenges the UK’s finest. Walter, the NXT UK Champion, and the Imperium answer the call, warning Rollins that just because they aren’t in the United States doesn’t mean Raw is free from NXT invasion.

MONDAY NIGHT ROLLINS is here to stay!@WWERollins issues an OPEN CHALLENGE on #Raw for the biggest and baddest that the U.K. has to offer! pic.twitter.com/0EANoH0z8D — WWE (@WWE) November 12, 2019

Seth Rollins vs. WALTER Ends in DQ

Imperium interferes, resulting the match to a disqualification finish. The Street Profits and Kevin Owens make their presence known, coming in for the save.

Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and The Street Profits defeated Imperium

As the match went on, chaos broke out all around the ring. Montez Ford flew to the outside to take out WALTER. In the ring, KO hits the Stunner on Marcel Barthel, while Seth Rollins Curbstomps Alexander Wolfe for the win.

Andrade defeated Cedric Alexander

After a few physical moments from Alexander, Vega interferes which gave Andrade the opening to hit the Hammerlock DDT for the win.

Aleister Black is shown backstage. He says he “knows who you are and what you have done” and pleads to have them pick a fight with him.

"I know who you are and what you have done, so KNOCK on my door, and PICK. A FIGHT. WITH ME." – @WWEAleister #RAW pic.twitter.com/LA2GziAEJN — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 12, 2019

A touching video package honoring the US Veterans is played.

Lana/Lashley/Rusev Story Continues

Lana and Bobby Lashley are shown in a heated argument backstage with Lana walking away in anger.

Lana comes down the ring to make a “confession”. She says that she cheated on Rusev with Bobby Lashley seven weeks ago. Last week, when Ricochet caused her to fall, Lashley urged her to see the doctor. She reveals her health is fine, but is now nine weeks pregnant. She accused Rusev of being the father of the child. Rusev comes out, claiming Lana is a manipulator. Lana slaps Rusev multiple times and Lashley came out to beat down Rusev. Lana laughs, saying she couldn’t believe that Rusev thought she was pregnant.

Erick Rowan Wins Squash Match

Rowan walks out to the ring with a cage covered in a sack. He lays it on the announcers’ table before getting in the ring. After his win, he gets in Vic Joseph’s face and asks if he peaked in the cage. Rowan grabs it and walks backstage.

The Viking Raiders defeated Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews

After a good showing from the NXT UK team, it didn’t take long for the Raw tag champs to show their dominance. Viking Raiders pick up the win with The Viking Experience on Mark Andrews.

After a commercial break, Ricochet is shown backstage trying to get Randy Orton’s attention. He tells The Viper that he’s not stupid and that he knows Orton will only try to hit Ricochet with the RKO. Orton says that the last thing Ricochet needs to do is let him get inside his head.

Humberto Carrillo, Ricochet, and Randy Orton defeated The O.C.

Even with tensions between Orton and Ricochet, they along with Carrillo, are able to pull out the win. Orton teased an RKO on Ricochet, but instead hit Styles with the finisher. He tagged Carrillo, who hit the moonsault for the win.

Monday Night Raw ends with Orton telling Ricochet that he does what he wants, when he wants, and where he wants.