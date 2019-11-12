Hawks

Trae Young nutmegs Nuggets player, then coldly stares down bench (Video)

Trae Young nutmegs Nuggets player, then coldly stares down bench (Video)

Hawks

Trae Young nutmegs Nuggets player, then coldly stares down bench (Video)

By November 12, 2019

By: |

Hawks star Trae Young is just cold-blooded, and he loves to stick it to his opponents.

He may only be in his sophomore season in the league, but the 21-year-old plays like a seasoned veteran — in looking at both his poise, and his confidence.

Young showed that during Tuesday’s game against the Nuggets, when Young dribbled right through Will Barton’s legs, then pulled up and drained a jumper from the corner in transition.

Not only that, he let the Nuggets know about it afterward, as he turned toward their bench and gave them a vicious staredown.

Young’s a special player.

Hawks, NBA, Promoted

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hawks
Home