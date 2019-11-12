Trae Young nutmegs Nuggets player, then coldly stares down bench (Video)

Hawks star Trae Young is just cold-blooded, and he loves to stick it to his opponents.

He may only be in his sophomore season in the league, but the 21-year-old plays like a seasoned veteran — in looking at both his poise, and his confidence.

Young showed that during Tuesday’s game against the Nuggets, when Young dribbled right through Will Barton’s legs, then pulled up and drained a jumper from the corner in transition.

Not only that, he let the Nuggets know about it afterward, as he turned toward their bench and gave them a vicious staredown.

Trae Young nutmegged Will Barton, hit a jumper, then stared down the Nuggets bench pic.twitter.com/GZlpWQxFkp — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 13, 2019

Young’s a special player.