Trae Young nutmegs Nuggets player, then coldly stares down bench (Video)

Hawks star Trae Young is just cold-blooded, and he loves to stick it to his opponents.
He may only be in his sophomore season in the league, but the 21-year-old plays like a seasoned veteran — in looking at both his poise, and his confidence.
Young showed that during Tuesday’s game against the Nuggets, when Young dribbled right through Will Barton’s legs, then pulled up and drained a jumper from the corner in transition.
Not only that, he let the Nuggets know about it afterward, as he turned toward their bench and gave them a vicious staredown.
Young’s a special player.
