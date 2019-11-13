AEW 'Dynamite' Results (11/13): Jon Moxley Speaks, Cody Rhodes Seeks Revenge, More

The November 13 edition of AEW Dynamite emanated from the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. The show was a followup to the company’s Full Gear event, which took place on November 9.

The show began with a flashback of Full Gear, including highlights of Jon Moxley versus Kenny Omega. Moxley was shown with the trainer, who was examining his scarred back after the match.

The #AEW Doctors let Omega know that he's not medically cleared to compete pic.twitter.com/y8z9xGpVmQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 14, 2019

Jon Moxley defeated Michael Nakazawa

After the match, a fired up Moxley said that he and Omega were forever changed by their unsanctioned match on November 9. He then said he wanted to scorch the earth of AEW and that if anyone wanted to step up to challenge him, they need to kiss their families goodbye.

The Dark Order defeated The Jurassic Express

After the match, Luchasaurus returned and laid waste to The Dark Order.

Darby Allin defeated Shawn Spears and Peter Avalon

Joey Janela ran down to the ring during the match and attacked Spears. This took Shawn out of the match, leaving Allin and Avalon in match. Darby hit the Coffin Drop for the win. Allin then told Moxley that he accepts the challenge.

Nyla Rose defeated Dani Jordyn

Tony Schiavone interviewed Allie on the ramp. She put over Nashville and was going to say something else, when suddenly the lights went down. When they cam.e back up, Awesome Kong and Brandi Rhodes appeared on the ramp behind Allie. Kong attacked her and Rhodes held Allie down so Kong could cut a piece of her hair.

Chris Jericho was out next. He entered the ring and said he proved to be the greatest of all time, following his win over Cody Rhodes at Full Gear. He once again demanded a thank you, but he wanted it from people that matter. He said he’s beaten everyone put in front of him. The lights went out and MJF came out to Cody’s pyro and music.

MJF said that fans have been booing him as if he’s the villain, but they’ve been cheering the guy who’s the villain all along, Cody. MJF said that Cody didn’t care about any of them, that he only cared about himself. He said that he knows the real Cody and that man is a liar. He also said that Rhodes wanted to make him a puppet, but that Cody’s thumb wasn’t big enough to hold him down.

Jericho spoke up and said he heard MJF wanted to be in The Inner Circle. But MJF mocked the group and and repeated Jericho’s bubbly line. Chris then talked about the days of WCW, eventually leading to Cody’s arrival. He stormed the ring and fought both Jericho and MJF until Wardlow suddenly appeared and destroyed Rhodes.

PAC defeated Hangman Page

After the match, The Young Bucks were shown brawling with Proud & Powerful backstage. Santana came off the top of a forklift during the brawl and all of this led to a bathroom door being slammed open. Orange Cassidy was inside and said nothing, as the door was then pulled closed.

The brawl continued during the commercial break and then went to the stage. Santana took a blackjack to Nick’s leg, then spray painted a bullseye on the ramp, putting Matt Jackson through it.Brandon Cutler came out to make the save, but was beaten down as well. Private Party came out as well and this finally brought the brawl to an end.

Proud & Powerful versus Private Party and Jon Moxley versus Darby Allin were both advertised for the November 20 edition of Dynamite.

SoCal Uncensored retained the AEW World Tag Team Championships vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara w/ Jake Hager

Scorpio Sky pinned Jericho to get the win and the champ was stunned. Chris wreaked havoc outside the ring as the show went off the air.