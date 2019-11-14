5-foot-6 Tarik Cohen complains about towels being placed too high in hilarious video

After a long day of practice, all Tarik Cohen asks is that the towels in the locker room be placed within reach, and for a man of his small stature that means not putting them on the top shelf.

During an interview with Bears defensive lineman Nick Williams, Cohen, who stands just 5-foot-6, can be overheard complaining about towels in the locker room being placed too high, and it’s absolutely hilarious.

We sometimes forget that professional athletes have everyday problems just like the rest of us. For Cohen, his height can sometimes be an advantage on the football field, but it certainly doesn’t help when it comes to reaching for things that are high up.